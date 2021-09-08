Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2021) - Couloir Capital Ltd. is pleased to announce initiation of research coverage on Palamina Corp. (TSXV: PA) (OTC Pink: PLMNF) ("PA"). The report is titled, "Greenfield Gold Portfolio with Blue Sky Potential and Near-Term Growth."

Report excerpt 1: "Looking forward to near-term catalysts, the largest growth driver for PA at present is the imminent maiden diamond drilling program, which we believe the company will commence in the coming weeks. PA received final approval for its Declaración de Impacto Ambiental ("DIA") permit in December 2019. The DIA is a necessary environmental permit for drilling campaigns in Peru and the final approval to drill was received by PA in May 2021."

Report excerpt 2: "Because of its almost 20% investment in WINS, drilling at Gaban and the potential for strong intercepts also presents a positive catalyst for PA. By retaining a share in WINS and a 2% NSR royalty on Gaban, PA secures investee exposure to Gaban's development while having no obligation to fund exploration and future development. As a result, there is significant convexity with PA's valuation leverage on Gaban, with outsized gains potential and reduced downside on negative events."

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal

There is no charge for portal access. Serious investors and other interested parties are encouraged to download the report.

About Palamina Corp.

Palamina has participation in 5 gold projects in south-eastern Peru in the Puno Orogenic Gold Belt (POGB). Palamina's Peruvian based exploration team have a cumulative 35 years' experience in the POGB and are supported by a board of directors and advisors who are proven mine finders, deal makers and financiers. Palamina holds 10M common shares of Winshear Gold Corp. + a 2% NSR on their Gaban gold project. Palamina's Usicayos Gold Project & Winshear Gold's Gaban Gold Project are in drill discovery phase. Neither has ever been drill tested.

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment research firm comprised of a team of veteran investment professionals dedicated to providing world-class opportunities in the natural resource exploration and development sectors along with real and alternative asset classes and strategies. Couloir Capital Ltd. is affiliated with a registered securities dealer, Couloir Capital Securities Ltd., and an investment fund, the West Cirque Fund Limited Partnership.

Analyst Disclosure: The analyst and / or affiliated companies hold shares and warrants in Palamina Corp.

