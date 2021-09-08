Quarashi Network is Launching a Platform that Provides Its Users with Full Privacy and Anonymity

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Quarashi Network, a convenient and user-friendly product with different core components is launching a platform that provides its users with full privacy and anonymity.

For several decades, lack of full privacy and anonymity has been a long unresolved issue on the internet. While most of the existing social media platforms and messaging apps are yet to provide its users with full anonymity and privacy, It is important to note that some of their basic designs aim at entrapping their users, stealing their personal data which are later being sold to the highest bidder. Sadly, should the victim attempt to retrieve the lost data, they pay heavily for it -- thereby sacrificing their rights to privacy.

According to this research, 55% of internet users have taken steps to avoid observation by specific people, government and organizations. More so, about 59% of internet users do not even believe that it is ever possible to achieve complete anonymity online. Statistically, this is a clear sign that so many people -- businesses and organisations alike have been affected in one way or the other, and the crypto industry is not left out.

Yes, there is always a brighter light at the end of the tunnel. Thanks to the saving platform -- Quarashi network. They understood that so many existing social media and messaging apps are able to monitor their users' activities even when they are not actively using the apps. From all indications, this simply translates to a complete loss of personal privacy. Well, Quarashi is the game changer. At Quarashi's, they believe that the full and unconditional dedication to privacy is the key answer to the numerous threats, sensitive data of individuals, businesses and even crypto wallets.

Yes, cryptocurrencies wallets also face a similar degree of privacy threats but it's unfortunate that many crypto maniacs don't realise this. Do you know that almost all cryptocurrencies on the market don't have an in-built privacy? So, unless the user's wallet is privacy-focused, all transactions -- sending and receiving can be effortlessly tracked by hackers. Inherently, there is an increasing demand for privacy-oriented wallets to protect against transactions being traced by bad actors. Quarashi is the core solution to this and more.

Primarily, Quarashi aims at becoming the world's most private, most secure and most anonymous chat application providing its users with untraceable identity while sending and receiving both traditional messages as well as cryptocurrency transactions.

Quarashi Network is developing an ecosystem enabling sending and receiving communications and transactions in a truly private way. In fact, Quarashi Chat is the first messaging app that is fully privacy oriented. Obviously, Encrypted chat apps aren't something new, but it's crystal clear that they only give users an illusion of security. Many messaging apps only provide you with end-to-end encryption (E2E).

Quarashi Chat is a decentralized, community-driven, fully secured and private messaging app in the Quarashi Platform which combines traditional end-to-end encryption (E2E) with a wide array of extra features massively enhancing users' privacy and anonymity. While most of the chat apps on the internet request you to disclose personal information such as your phone number or email address, Quarashi won't ask users that. The only thing you need to know is the username.That's why it's different. No phone number or email address is even required. With Quarashi's chat app, users can send and receive encrypted messages while being absolutely certain that your personal information remains private, anonymous and fully untraceable.

Quarashi wallet & Exchange

The complete multi-cryptocurrency and crypto asset wallet solution allows users to safely manage assets on Ethereum Chain, send and receive over 9000 cryptocurrency. Crypto assets like Aave, Chainlink, and more, can be safely stored on the Quarashi wallet. The exchange allows for direct peer-to-peer cryptocurrency transactions to take place online securely and without the need for middlemen. More so, Quarashi will never ask users for information about any of their assets or private keys.

Other basic features about Quarashi Network

Self-Destructing Private Messages:

This is one of the amazing features about Quarashi's platform. Any user who wants to have absolute certainty that nobody but the recipient will read their messages, can choose the self-destruction option. The message will be automatically deleted from all devices after a set period of time, leaving absolutely no trace.

Hidden History

With Quarashi Network, users' messaging or chat history is hidden, and even if their device is compromised -- the messages can't be read by a third party.

No Ads & No Trackers

Understanding the fact that hackers can use Ads as a means of intercepting users' sensitive information, Quarashi Network gives zero room to this. The platform contains absolutely no ads and no trackers.

No Backups

No sensitive data and personal information will ever be stored where it shouldn't. Your data is not copied anywhere without your knowledge. If you delete something, it's gone. So, use this powerful feature wisely.

Private File Sharing

Here at Quarashi, all types of messages are equally private and secure: transferring photos, videos and other files can be done 100% privately and anonymously.

Token sale and Allocation

The maximum supply of Token is 1,000,000,000QUA. The token pre-sale launched on August 1, 2021. The token price for this stage is $0.018 for 1 QUA. The presale allocation is 28,000,000 QUA.

Presale Allocations: Min / Max

0.1 - 0.5 ETH + 200-1000 USDT + 0.01 - 0.03 BTC

Token Distribution

Seed Round: 2.2%

Private Sale: 2.8%

Public Sale: 35%

Liquidity: 10%

Team: 12%

Marketing: 18%

Reserves: 5%

Development: 15%

About Quarashi

Quarashi is the all in one, next generation mobile platform focused on privacy chat, decentralized exchange, blockchain UI multi chain crypto wallet, IDO launchpad, VPN, Airdrops. 100% anonymity, privacy, encrypted, usability.

