FinancialNewsMedia.com: Global Algae-Based Animal Feed And Ingredients Market Size Is Projected To Reach $1.13 Billion By 2024

PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - The Algae-based Animal Feed and ingredients market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade. The market has been one of the rapidly recovering industries from the harsh COVID market conditions in 2020. The long-term outlook for Algae-based Animal Feed and Ingredients market size remains robust as companies emphasize investments in new product launches and process optimization. Algae-based Animal Feed and Ingredients companies are strategizing focused R&D investments and planning new product launches post- COVID conditions from 2021 and beyond. Algae, also known as suspended plants, include several different types of organisms that produce energy by photosynthesis, including algae belonging to eukaryotic cells and algae belonging to prokaryotic cells. Algae-based Animal Feed and Ingredients are animal feeds made from algae. The market is projected to grow during the next several years. A report from Market Reports World said that the Global Algae-Based Animal Feed and Ingredients Market size is projected to reach $1.13 billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. Active Companies in the markets today include Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCQB:PNDHF) (TSX-V:POND), Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM), Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS-A), Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (OTCQB:ACTHF) (CSE:ACT).



Market Reports World continues saying that: "… besides the use of algae animal feed as a protein source for livestock, many of the health benefits also apply to animals (i.e. improved immune response, improved fertility, better weight control, healthier skin and a lustrous coat… Thus improving the product for subsequent human consumption of meat and milk. Adding algae to the diet of cows resulted in a lower natural breakdown of unsaturated fatty acids and a higher concentration of these beneficial compounds in meat and milk. Another important example is the feeding of poultry with algae rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which flows through the food chain, placing this cholesterol lowering compound in eggs. The use of algae animal feed in food for cats, dogs, aquarium fish, ornamental birds, horses, cows and breeding bulls has also been reported. Algae present a bright prospect to be used as animal fodder. Algae are high protein, nutritious, natural and a low cost food option for animals, that have the potential of replacing the existing expensive grains that are fed to animals.

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) BREAKING NEWS:Pond Technologies and Livalta, an AB Agri Company, agree to Create World's First Scalable Algae Plant utilizing Carbon Emissions for the Production of Protein used in Animal Feed - Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCQB:PNDHF) (TSX.V:POND (FSE:4O0), ("Pond") an ESG company addressing global sustainability challenges of protein shortages and climate change, announces it has been engaged by Livalta, an AB Agri company, a subsidiary of Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF) for the joint commercialization of algae-based animal feed ingredients.

In an agreement dated September 7, 2021 , Livalta and Pond have agreed to an exclusive global partnership to grow algae-based animal feed from CO2 emissions

, Livalta and Pond have agreed to an exclusive global partnership to grow algae-based animal feed from CO2 emissions The engagement consists of two parts: a supply agreement, where AB Agri will purchase an algae demonstration system from Pond to be installed in the UK for the sum of approximately CAD$2.9 million and a license agreement, where Pond will receive up to CAD$2.6 million in technology access fees and an ongoing royalty based on the production from commercial algae plants deployed in the future

and a license agreement, where Pond will receive up to in technology access fees and an ongoing royalty based on the production from commercial algae plants deployed in the future The demonstration system will be used to grow algae strains for animal feed trials and the development of commercial animal feeds which will be sold by AB Agri.

Livalta's pilot plant currently anticipated to open at British Sugar's Wissington site in Norfolk in 2022

A pioneering global partnership between responsible protein specialists Livalta and Pond will produce commercial algae-based animal feed ingredients from CO2 emissions. Effectively, the technology is designed to take CO2 emissions out of the air to produce high value protein.

The first product will be spirulina, combining 60% protein with essential vitamins and minerals. Spirulina is known for its nutritional and functional value both in food and animal feed.

Spirulina (and other algae) are gaining increasing attention as a potentially game-changing animal feed ingredient. Until now, the technology to produce algae, at the scale, quality and cost required to be an affordable ingredient for animal feed, has remained elusive. This exclusive partnership, which brings together Pond's ground-breaking technology with Livalta's expertise in new proteins for animal feeds, is set to change that.

Plans are now in place to open Livalta's first pilot plant to be followed by a commercial size plant producing spirulina from CO2 emissions at British Sugar's Wissington site in Norfolk in 2022.

AB Agri Chief Executive José Nobre, said: "As AB Agri we are committed to pioneering new and bold technologies to provide safe, high-quality nutrition, whilst minimising our environmental footprint. That is why we created Livalta as a specialist division to address the global protein challenge."

Managing Director of Livalta, Valerie Schuster, said: "We believe that science and technology are key to turning the protein challenge into an opportunity. We are very excited about this partnership with Pond and the potential that lies in their technology to produce algae using CO2 emissions. We look forward to working together to make positive change happen."

President & CEO at Pond, Grant Smith, said: "This landmark commercial partnership with AB Agri gives Pond global access to the animal feed market which Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence estimated was US $345 Billion in 2020 growing to US $460 Billion by 2026. The further validation of our model provides us with significant momentum in expanding our sales funnel. We will be working with our regional development partner, Remedi!ate UK, to build the commercial pilot in the new year. Together with AB Agri and their new responsible proteins division, Livalta, we are working to develop algae as a cost-effective responsible feed ingredient, transforming climate change emissions into commercial animal feed ingredients. AB Agri and Pond joining forces to tackle producing affordable, high quality and responsible food is a major step forward and this commercialization project will foster excellence in the way our industry produces food for people and animals. AB Agri is a perfect partner, having a strong history of bringing new animal feed ingredients to market and the vision to see responsible proteins as a key growth driver in the years to come."CONTINUED…For more information about Pond Technologies, please visit https://www.pondtech.com/investors/media



Other recent developments in markets include:

Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), and Bunge North America, Inc., a subsidiary of Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG), recently announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) of a proposed 50/50 joint venture to help meet the demand for renewable fuels and to develop lower carbon intensity feedstocks.

Upon finalization of the joint venture, Chevron and Bunge's partnership would establish a reliable supply chain from farmer to fueling station for both companies. Bunge is expected to contribute its soybean processing facilities in Destrehan, Louisiana, and Cairo, Illinois, and Chevron is expected to contribute approximately $600 million in cash to the joint venture. Through the joint venture, the two companies anticipate approximately doubling the combined capacity of the facilities from 7,000 tons per day by the end of 2024. The joint venture would also pursue new growth opportunities in lower carbon intensity feedstocks, as well as consider feedstock pretreatment investments.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC ("ExxonMobil") has recently introduced ExxonMobil Renewable Diesel process technology ("EMRD") to help meet the evolving needs for mobility, while utilizing renewable feedstock. This new process technology converts feedstocks including, but not limited to, vegetable oils, unconverted cooking oil and animal fats, into renewable diesel. It eets advanced cold-flow specifications, while enabling high yields through use of the BIDW dewaxing catalyst technology and offers superior performance through a two-stage process versus a one-stage process.

The EMRD process is a two-stage process in which hydrotreating and dewaxing are controlled separately. Compared to a single-stage process, this approach provides higher diesel yields and superior control. Additionally, the EMRD process provides the potential to produce jet fuel as a secondary product with added fractionation.

Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS-A) The Board of Royal Dutch Shell plc ("RDS" or the "Company") recently announced an interim dividend in respect of the second quarter of 2021 of US$ 0.24 per A ordinary share ("A Share") and B ordinary share ("B Share").

Chair of the Board of Royal Dutch Shell, Sir Andrew Mackenzie commented: "Shell's proven and sustainable cash generation across a range of macroeconomic scenarios has provided the Board confidence to increase shareholder distributions. As a result, the Board has decided to rebase the dividend per share to 24 US cents from the second quarter 2021 onwards."

Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.(CSE:ACT) (OTCQB:ACTHF) is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels. The Company recently announced that it has entered into an agreement with Digitonic Limited to provide marketing and investor relations services.

Digitonic, a mobile marketing and investor relations firm based in Glasgow, Scotland, will provide content creation, distribution, and advertising services focused on the North American market. Under the terms of the agreement, dated July 27, 2021, Digitonic has agreed to provide services to the Company in exchange for an aggregate amount of US$216,000 in cash for a period of six weeks. The term of service will commence after Aduro Clean Technologies announces the successful demonstration of the Company's Hydrochemolytic technology (HCT) for upgrading heavy petroleum feedstock to lighter petroleum oil using its continuous-flow pre-pilot reactor to be witnessed and validated by a third party.

Contact Information:

email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

+1(561)325-8757