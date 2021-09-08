Anzeige
08.09.2021
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Incorrect delisting and new last day of trading of instrument issued by Kommuninvest i Sverige AB (332/21)

Yesterday, on September 7, 2021, the following instrument was incorrectly
delisted. 

ISIN Short Name

SE0006995064    KOIOK2109

The trading will be resumed on September 9, 2021, according to ordinary trading
scheme. Last day of trading is set to September 15, 2021. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1014732
