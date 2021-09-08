Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Incorrect delisting and new last day of trading of instrument issued by Kommuninvest i Sverige AB (332/21)

Yesterday, on September 7, 2021, the following instrument was incorrectly delisted. ISIN Short Name SE0006995064 KOIOK2109 The trading will be resumed on September 9, 2021, according to ordinary trading scheme. Last day of trading is set to September 15, 2021. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1014732