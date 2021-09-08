DNA Sequencing Market To Reach USD 48700 Million By The End Of 2027, With A Cagr Of 20.4% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DNA Sequencing Market By Type - First Generation DNA Sequencing, Second Generation DNA Sequencing, Third Generation DNA Sequencing, By Application - Oncology DNA Sequencing, Life Science DNA Sequencing, Emerging Application DNA Sequencing, Hereditary Disease Detection DNA Sequencing. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Biological Sciences Category.

In 2020, the global DNA Sequencing market size was USD 13380 million and it is expected to reach USD 48700 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 20.4% during 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the DNA sequencing market are:

DNA sequencing is employed in a variety of applications, including biomarker identification, oncology research, customized treatment, forensics, and more. It has simplified nucleotide analysis and has mostly superseded traditional genomics technologies such as microarray, genotyping, and others. Thus the increasing application in various end-user applications is expected to drive the growth of the DNA sequencing market.

Due to a growth in sequencing applications and technological breakthroughs in DNA sequencing, the demand for DNA sequencing has expanded dramatically. In addition, the market is growing due to an increase in the number of genome mapping programs around the world and an increase in R&D spending.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF DNA SEQUENCING THE MARKET

DNA sequencing reveals the genetic information that is carried in a particular DNA segment, a whole-genome or a complex microbiome. Scientists can deduce which genes and regulatory instructions are contained in a DNA molecule using sequence information. Gene-specific characteristics such as open reading frames (ORFs) and CpG islands can be examined in the DNA sequence. For evolutionary studies between species or populations, homologous DNA sequences from various organisms can be compared. DNA sequencing, for example, can show alterations in a gene that could cause a disease. Furthermore, DNA sequencing has been utilized in medicine for a variety of purposes, including disease diagnosis and therapy, as well as epidemiology investigations. Sequencing has the potential to transform food safety and sustainable agriculture, as well as animal, plant, and public health, by improving agriculture through effective plant and animal breeding and reducing disease breakout risks. Thus the increasing application is expected to drive the DNA sequencing market.

The global DNA sequencing market is expanding due to the rising occurrence of viral infections such as SARS and COVID-19, rising cancer cases, and rising research & development investment.

DNA sequencing has brought a paradigm shift in proteomic and genomic research as it is a highly accurate and high-throughput technology that is used for a variety of applications, such as de novo assembly, WGS, and DNA resequencing. Thereby, this technology is readily adopted in several academic research institutes for research studies. This in turn is expected to further propel the DNA sequencing market.

The field of proteomics is particularly important because most diseases are manifested at the level of protein activity. Consequently, proteomics seeks to correlate directly the involvement of specific proteins, protein complexes, and their modification status in a given disease state.

DNA SEQUENCING MARKET MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on application, the Oncology DNA Sequencing segment is expected to be the most lucrative. DNA Sequencing holds great potential in the clinical research and development of cancer diagnostics and therapeutics.

Based on region, North America is expected to be the most lucrative region. This is due to ongoing technological breakthroughs by key companies, significant R&D investment, and the availability of technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure. Several government initiatives in the United States and Canada promote cancer drug development and therapy research.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth. Strategic initiatives undertaken by international firms to expand their presence due to the high customer base are expected to create numerous opportunities for regional growth.

DNA Sequencing Market By Type

First Generation DNA Sequencing

Second Generation DNA Sequencing

Third Generation DNA Sequencing

DNA Sequencing Market By Application

Oncology DNA Sequencing

Life Science DNA Sequencing

Emerging Application DNA Sequencing

Hereditary Disease Detection DNA Sequencing

DNA Sequencing Market By Region

North America

United States



Canada



Asia-Pacific



China



Japan



South Korea



India



Southeast Asia



Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of MEA

DNA Sequencing Market By Company

Illumina

Roche

Pacific Biosciences

BGI

Macrogen

Berry Genomics

Novo Gene

