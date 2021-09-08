

GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - Swiss luxury goods group Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (CFRUY.PK) said that its shareholders approved all of the matters on the agenda by an overwhelming majority.



At the Annual General Meeting, the shareholders approved the appointment of new non-executive directors Jasmine Whitbread and Patrick Thomas, and voted in favour for the re-appointment of all Board members who stood for re-election this year.



The results for the year, including the proposals of the Board of Directors for the appropriation of retained earnings at 31 March 2021, were approved.



The shareholders approved a dividend of CHF 2.00 per share was approved and will be paid on the listed A registered shares while a dividend of CHF 0.20 per share will be paid on the B registered shares in the Company.



The dividend in respect of the A shares will be payable on Thursday, 23 September 2021. The dividend in respect of Richemont South African Depository Receipts will be payable on 29 September 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RICHEMONT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de