Insurity's membership in the MGAA will provide MGAs, carriers, and syndicates with highly-configurable products, distribution solutions, and industry-leading APIs

Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs has announced that it has joined the Managing General Agents' Association (MGAA) to actively work with leaders in the community that will benefit from Insurity's technology solutions. The MGAA is a non-profit organization delivering value to MGAs across the U.K. and ROI by representing members' interests with government and regulatory bodies, maintaining industry professional standards and best practice guidelines, and hosting events to connect brokers, insurers, suppliers, and MGAs.

MGAs have historically relied on fragmented technology solutions with few digital capabilities to respond to changing market demands and new opportunities. Trusted by 7 of the top 10 US MGAs and 15 of the top 25 P&C carriers, Insurity's MGA solutions are purpose-built for product distribution and underwriting as well as e-trading, geospatial analytics, intelligent risk placement, and automated capacity management functionality.

"Insurity's MGA software automatically integrates across multiple functional areas including pricing, underwriting, proposal generation, policy issuance, and bordereaux production," said Jake Hampton, SVP, Product Management at Insurity. "This allows MGAs to reduce underwriting costs, decrease response times, and create a superior customer experience across the board."

Insurity will be showcasing its MGA solutions at the annual MGAA 2021 conference, held on September 15 in London.

"We are excited for Insurity to join our supplier partners," said Michael Keating, CEO of MGAA. "Insurityoffers a best-in-class digital platform supported by deep industry expertise to carriers, brokers, and MGAs, allowing them to optimize their business operations. Insurity will provide tremendous value to our members."

"We are looking forward to growing our relationship with the MGAA and expanding our presence in the U.K. market," said Kevin Grimes, SVP and General Manager for MGA Markets at Insurity. "Insurity MGA software anddigital capabilities enable insurance distribution and the customer experience to be seamless and efficient for MGAs. We are excited to partner with members of the MGAA and help them quickly capitalize on new opportunities and add value to their organizations."

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software and analytics for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 15 of the top 25 P&C Carriers in the US and has over 250 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform and with unrivaled industry experience and thought leadership, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

About MGAA

The Managing General Agents' Association (MGAA) is a UK based not for profit organisation dedicated to representing true MGAs. Formed in 2011, the MGAA also aims to provide a better understanding of what MGAs are and the contribution they make to the insurance industry. The MGAA currently has 155 full MGA members representing over £6bn of underwriting capacity. They are joined by 42 market practitioner members, 88 supplier members. The board of elected directors leads the organisation. In addition, five separate committees deliver benefits for members with a clear aim of shaping the future of delegated underwriting.

For more information visit www.mgaa.co.uk,

