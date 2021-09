CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Canada will announce its interest rate decision at 10:00 am ET Wednesday. The BoC is widely expected to keep its policy rate steady at 0.25 percent.



The loonie held steady against its major rivals before the decision.



The loonie was worth 86.97 against the yen, 1.2679 against the greenback, 1.4983 against the euro and 0.9344 against the aussie at 9:55 am ET.



