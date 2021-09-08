DGAP-Ad-hoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: RESULTS OF DUTCH SoP COMMITTEE MEETING



08-Sep-2021 / 16:40 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ART. 17 OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU 596/2014, MAR)

RESULTS OF DUTCH SoP COMMITTEE MEETING

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV" or the "Company" and together with its other subsidiaries, "Steinhoff" or the "Steinhoff Group") announces that today, the supervisory judges (rechters-commissarissen) in the Dutch suspension of payments (the "Dutch SoP") proceedings opened the creditors' meeting to discuss the claims as submitted in the procedure and to consider the Composition Plan. Following these discussions, the members of the Committee of Representation were asked to cast their votes on the Composition Plan. The supervisory judges confirmed that there was a positive decision supporting the Composition Plan with all fifteen members voting in favour. The outcome will now need to be considered by the District Court of Amsterdam in a subsequent confirmation hearing, which has been scheduled at 10.00 am (CET) on 16 September 2021 at the District Court of Amsterdam.

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

