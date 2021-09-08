Nasdaq Riga: CORRECTION: FCMC announcement "FCMC requires exclusion of AS Baltic Technology Ventures shares from "First North""

Link to the FCMC announcement in English added. Financial and Capital Market Commision on September 8, 2021 has published announcement "FCMC requires exclusion of AS Baltic Technology Ventures shares from "First North"". Announcement is available on FCMC website: https://www.fktk.lv/en/news/press-releases/fcmc-requires-exclusion-of-as-baltic- technology-ventures-shares-from-first-north/ Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.