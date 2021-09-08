NEURONES: Neurones: 2021 first half-year net profit stands at 7.2%

PRESS INFORMATION
Heading: First half 2021 results Nanterre, September 8, 2021 (after trading)
2021 first half-year net profit stands at 7.2%
|Account at June 30(audited in € millions)
|H1 2020
|2020
|H1 2021
|Revenues
|254.4
|524.5
|289.3
|Business operating profit *
|22.8 (9%)*
|53.9 (10.3%)*
|31.1 (10.8%)*
|Operating profit
|22.1 (8.7%)
|51.9 (9.9%)
|30.3 (10.5%)
|Net financial profit
|1.4
|1.7
|0
|Income tax
|(8.4)
|(18.6)
|(9.4)
|Net profit after tax
|15.1 (5.9%)
|35 (6.7%)
|20.9 (7.2%)
|of which, group share
|13.5
|30.9
|18.3
|Staff at end of period
|5,452
|5,589
|5,704
* before cost of bonus shares
Achievements
After audit, operating profit for the half-year was confirmed at 10.5% of revenues, compared with 8.7% for the same period last year.
At €20.9 million, net profit for the first half represented 7.2% of revenues. The reduction in the corporate income tax rate in France, combined with the reduction in the CVAE (Company Value Added Contribution), resulted in a reduction of nearly 5 percentage points in the income tax rate.
Even after the payment of an exceptional dividend of €48.4 million, net cash (excluding IFRS 16 rental liabilities) stands at €231.4 million, compared with €228.9 million at June 30, 2020.
Outlook
In a previous press release (1st half revenues), NEURONES raised its forecasts for 2021:
- revenues of at least €570 million,
- operating profit close to 10%.
These forecasts may be adjusted on November 3, when the third quarter revenues will be published.
About NEURONES
With 5,700 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.
