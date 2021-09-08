Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Das goldene Leuchtfeuer brennt! Transformation vom Geldgrab zum Dividendenzahler?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 938282 ISIN: FR0004050250 Ticker-Symbol: NE9 
Stuttgart
08.09.21
17:03 Uhr
32,900 Euro
-0,800
-2,37 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEURONES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEURONES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,10033,30017:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.09.2021 | 17:53
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NEURONES: Neurones: 2021 first half-year net profit stands at 7.2%

PRESS INFORMATION
Heading: First half 2021 results Nanterre, September 8, 2021 (after trading)

2021 first half-year net profit stands at 7.2%

Account at June 30(audited in € millions)H1 20202020H1 2021
Revenues254.4524.5289.3
Business operating profit *22.8 (9%)*53.9 (10.3%)*31.1 (10.8%)*
Operating profit22.1 (8.7%)51.9 (9.9%)30.3 (10.5%)
Net financial profit1.41.70
Income tax(8.4)(18.6)(9.4)
Net profit after tax15.1 (5.9%)35 (6.7%)20.9 (7.2%)
of which, group share13.530.918.3
Staff at end of period5,4525,5895,704

* before cost of bonus shares

Achievements

After audit, operating profit for the half-year was confirmed at 10.5% of revenues, compared with 8.7% for the same period last year.

At €20.9 million, net profit for the first half represented 7.2% of revenues. The reduction in the corporate income tax rate in France, combined with the reduction in the CVAE (Company Value Added Contribution), resulted in a reduction of nearly 5 percentage points in the income tax rate.

Even after the payment of an exceptional dividend of €48.4 million, net cash (excluding IFRS 16 rental liabilities) stands at €231.4 million, compared with €228.9 million at June 30, 2020.

Outlook

In a previous press release (1st half revenues), NEURONES raised its forecasts for 2021:

  • revenues of at least €570 million,
  • operating profit close to 10%.

These forecasts may be adjusted on November 3, when the third quarter revenues will be published.

About NEURONES

With 5,700 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

Euronext Paris

Press Relations:
O'Connection
Valérie Hackenheimer
Tel.: +33 (0)6 12 80 35 20

vhackenheimer@oconnection.fr

NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
rp@neurones.net (mailto:rp@neurones.net)		Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
investisseurs@neurones.net (mailto:investisseurs@neurones.net)

Attachment

  • neurones-first-half-2021-results (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/12ef543a-7519-4a05-b876-62e7054989e4)

NEURONES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.