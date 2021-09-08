Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.09.2021
Das goldene Leuchtfeuer brennt! Transformation vom Geldgrab zum Dividendenzahler?
WKN: A2DS20 ISIN: SE0009922164 Ticker-Symbol: ESWB 
Tradegate
08.09.21
15:25 Uhr
27,290 Euro
+0,030
+0,11 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
PR Newswire
08.09.2021 | 18:04
80 Leser
Essity raises EUR 600m in the bond market

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity has today raised EUR 600m in the bond market under its Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) program. The re-offer yield for the bond was 0.33% with a maturity date of September 15, 2029, corresponding to mid swaps +0.43 percentage points.

The bond offering was oversubscribed, and the transaction was placed with more than 70 investors.

The bonds will be listed on the on the official list of Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The purpose of the issue is to refinance maturing loans and to finance operations.



BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Crédit Agricole CIB and Deutsche Bank acted as joint bookrunners for the transaction.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 8 788 52 51, per.lorentz@essity.com
Johan Karlsson, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 8 788 51 30, johan.ir.karlsson@essity.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3412095/1465953.pdf

© 2021 PR Newswire
