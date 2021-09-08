Leasinvest Real Estate Comm. VA: Leasinvest Real Estate NV: Results of the general meeting of bondholders held at Schermersstraat 42, 2000 BE-Antwerp on 8 September 2021

Leasinvest Real Estate NV/SA

Public limited liability company

With registered office at Route de Lennik 451, 1070 Anderlecht (Belgium)

Enterprise number 0436.323.915 (RLE Brussels, Dutch-speaking division)

(the Company)

EUR 100,000,000 1.95% fixed rate bonds due 28 November 2026 issued by the Company (the Bonds)

Results of the general meeting of bondholders held at Schermersstraat 42, 2000 BE-Antwerp on 8 September 2021.

On 9 August 2021, the holders of the Bonds were invited for an initial general meeting of bondholders (the Initial Meeting) to approve certain modifications to the legal structure of the Company and the Conditions of the Bonds. The Initial Meeting did not obtain the quorum required and was adjourned to 8 September 2021 at 10 a.m. (Brussels time) at Schermersstraat 42, 2000 Antwerp (Belgium), with the same agenda (the Adjourned Meeting).

The Adjourned Meeting has adopted the proposed resolutions unanimously, in accordance with the provisions for meetings of bondholders set forth in the Conditions.

Consequently, a modification of the rights and conditions attached to the Bonds has taken place.

Unless the context indicates otherwise, terms used in the consent solicitation memorandum, which is available on the Company website https://leasinvest.be (the Consent Solicitation Memorandum) have the same meaning and interpretation herein.

For more information, contact

Leasinvest Real Estate NV

MICHEL VAN GEYTE

Chief Executive Officer

T: +32 3 238 98 77

E: michel.van.geyte@leasinvest.be

On LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE NV

Leasinvest Real Estate NV is a mixed real estate investor and developer.

The total value of the investment portfolio is approximately EUR 1.4 billion, distributed among the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (45%), Belgium (42%) and Austria (13%).

Leasinvest is one of the largest real estate investors in Luxembourg.

The total value of the development portfolio is approximately EUR 0.3 billion and is distributed among the Sites of Tour&Taxis and Cloche d'Or, on which mixed developments (residential and offices) are ongoing and on which new subprojects will be launched in the coming years.

The Company is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalisation of € 694 million (value 8 September 2021).

