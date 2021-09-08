Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Appointment of additional Financial Intermediary
PR Newswire
London, September 8
NEWS RELEASE
8 September 2021
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC (the "Company")
On 13 July 2021 the Company published a Prospectus to obtain Admission to the Official List of any New Ordinary Shares issued pursuant to a placing programme. Within the Prospectus the identity and address of the financial intermediaries that were, at the date of this Prospectus, authorised to use it in order to effect a subsequent resale or final placement of New Ordinary Shares was listed as follows:
Winterflood Securities Limited The Atrium Building
Cannon Bridge House, 25 Dowgate Hill, London EC4R 2GA
Numis Securities Limited The London Stock Exchange Building
10 Paternoster Square
London EC4M 7LT
Jefferies International Limited 100 Bishopsgate, London EC2N 4JL
Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited One New Change, London EC4M 9AF
J.P. Morgan Securities plc 25 Bank Street
Canary Wharf, London E14 5JP
Investec Bank plc 30 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7QP
In accordance with the terms of the Prospectus, the Company hereby confirms that the following additional financial intermediary has today been authorised to use the Prospectus for the resale or final placement of New Ordinary Shares:
Peel Hunt LLP, 7th Floor, 100 Liverpool Street, London, EC2M 2AT
- ENDS -
For further information please contact:
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Attn. Mark Pope
Telephone 020 3 008 4913