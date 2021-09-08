Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Appointment of additional Financial Intermediary

NEWS RELEASE

8 September 2021

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC (the "Company")

On 13 July 2021 the Company published a Prospectus to obtain Admission to the Official List of any New Ordinary Shares issued pursuant to a placing programme. Within the Prospectus the identity and address of the financial intermediaries that were, at the date of this Prospectus, authorised to use it in order to effect a subsequent resale or final placement of New Ordinary Shares was listed as follows:

Winterflood Securities Limited The Atrium Building

Cannon Bridge House, 25 Dowgate Hill, London EC4R 2GA

Numis Securities Limited The London Stock Exchange Building

10 Paternoster Square

London EC4M 7LT

Jefferies International Limited 100 Bishopsgate, London EC2N 4JL

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited One New Change, London EC4M 9AF

J.P. Morgan Securities plc 25 Bank Street

Canary Wharf, London E14 5JP

Investec Bank plc 30 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7QP

In accordance with the terms of the Prospectus, the Company hereby confirms that the following additional financial intermediary has today been authorised to use the Prospectus for the resale or final placement of New Ordinary Shares:

Peel Hunt LLP, 7th Floor, 100 Liverpool Street, London, EC2M 2AT

