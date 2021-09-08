

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department announced the results of this month's auction of $38 billion worth of ten-year notes on Wednesday, revealing the sale attracted above average demand.



The ten-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.338 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.59.



Last month, the Treasury sold $41 billion worth of ten-year notes, drawing a high yield of 1.340 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.65. The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous ten-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.43.



Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $24 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Thursday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de