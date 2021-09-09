

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in China were up 0.8 percent on year in August, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.



That was shy of expectations for an increase of 1.0 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous month.



On a monthly basis, inflation rose just 0.1 percent - again short of forecasts for an increase of 0.5 percent and slowing from 0.3 percent in July.



The bureau also said that producer prices jumped 9.5 percent on year, exceeding expectations for an increase of 9.0 percent - which would have been unchanged from the month earlier.



