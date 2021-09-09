Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2021) - On September 8th, 2021, ChainUP welcomed its 4th anniversary. ChainUP's headquarters in Singapore and subsidiaries in Japan and Hong Kong celebrated together. At the all-in-one synchronization meeting, the President's Office summarized the achievements of ChainUP over the past four years, and at the same time, announced the company's positioning and development directions. That is, striving to make ChainUP world's leading one-stop financial service platform with compliance, internationalization, and diversification as the market development directions, blockchain's technology services, mining, and finance as the business development directions. Also, to have Singapore headquarters as the core, serving the global market.





ChainUP was established in September 2017. As of September 2019, ChainUP has served more than 300 customers worldwide, with business in more than 20 countries, a gross profit margin of over 90%, a net profit margin of over 50%, and a market share of 20%. In fact, since the end of 2018, third-party technology service providers have begun to increase and become competitors of ChainUP. However, by the end of 2019, the industry suddenly faced global regulatory challenges and experienced the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by a bear market that lasted six months.

The founder of ChainUP said that in 2021, compliance, internationalization, and diversification will still be the direction that ChainUP will uphold in its development.





In fact, as early as 2018, ChainUP has already focused on internationalization and compliance. On the road to internationalization, ChainUP launched the "Global Partner Program" in December 2018 and established its own "agents" in South Korea, Dubai, Japan, and other countries and regions. Then, in early 2019, it established a strong "international marketing team", entered the global market, and marched the first step of ChainUP's internationalization. In December 2019, ChainUP then established a Japanese subsidiary to focus on opening the market in Japan and South Korea. Up to now, the ChainUP team has more than 200 members, serving more than 600 customers worldwide, covering five continents, more than 30 countries and regions, and reaching more than 60 million users in total.

In achieving compliance, ChainUP's international market team has provided important information for ChainUP's compliance through their investigation of compliance in multiple countries and the analysis of international policies. In March 2020, many exchanges in the payment service exemption list issued in Singapore are ChianUP customers. Therefore, ChainUP has mature compliance solutions in Singapore. In addition, its privatization technology and services have unique advantages in terms of experience, efficiency, and cost, which can help exchanges implement compliance faster. In May 2021, ChainUP established a Hong Kong subsidiary specializing in research and compliance business implementation.

Diversification is mainly reflected in products. Since last year, ChainUP has no longer limited its service content and brand positioning to "technical services". Instead, it is rooted in technology genes and closely following the market needs. It focuses on the three primary sectors, blockchain technology services, mining, and financial services, striving to be the world's leading one-stop financial technology service platform.

In the blockchain technology service sector, ChainUP still focuses on white-label exchange services and privatized exchange services. At the same time, it is well-equipped with top-level liquidity support, a complete security risk control system, and a solid underlying wallet hosting technology to enhance the competitiveness of the exchange.

In the mining sector, ChainUP has been deeply involved in the field of distributed storage and invested in two major mining brands, ORIGIN Storage and KingHash. ORIGIN Storage realizes many application scenarios such as IPFS and distributed cloud storage, edge computing, and computing power-sharing with technology as its core, providing better underlying technologies and solutions for the next generation of the industrial Internet ecosystem. Meanwhile, with its industry-leading mining experience, KingHash chooses the mining machines + cloud computing power method. It helps in solving the Achilles' heel of inequality between supply and demand in the current market through a deep supply chain, hence providing users with convenient and safe mining services.

The professional wallet asset custody platform WaaS alliance, DEFI liquidity mining fund, digital output FOF, and FIL mining fund integrate the TOP VALUE FINANCE financial service platform in the financial services sector. With "the highest value of customers" as it aims, it ensures all its managed funds have achieved considerable investment returns. Among them, the FIL Mining Fund works closely with Kinghash and ORIGIN Storage, maintaining the rate of return at the industry's highest level.

In 4 years, ChainUP has built a complete solution for all aspects in the relevant cryptoasset industry, forming a closed-loop of technical service-traffic-commercialization. It has also become the foundation that has increasing business lines and enriching customer demand.

At present, the global epidemic situation is still not optimistic. Singapore's local cases have soared by more than a hundred every day. As a result, traveling and meeting with customers have become challenging. However, under this situation, there are still many customers communicating and achieving cooperation with ChainUP online. Behind this is the trust ChainUP had gained through 4 years of hard work with solid technology, continuous operation and maintenance, humanized service, and a reliable brand reputation.

ChainUP keeps its mission in mind on the road of development and continues to move toward compliance, internationalization, and diversification.

