- (PLX AI) - Stillfront raised capital to finance the acquisition of Jawaker.
- • Sold 15.7 million new shares at SEK 63.6 per share
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|6,165
|6,255
|07:42
|6,190
|6,240
|07:42
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|06:40
|Stillfront Raises SEK 1 Billion at SEK 63.6 per Share
|(PLX AI) - Stillfront raised capital to finance the acquisition of Jawaker. • Sold 15.7 million new shares at SEK 63.6 per share
► Artikel lesen
|Mi
|Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 Billion
|(PLX AI) - Stillfront Group acquires Jawaker and continues expansion in the MENA region and intends to raise new financing.• Stillfront Group acquires Jawaker for USD 205 million on a cash and debt...
► Artikel lesen
|12.08.
|Stillfront Group AB (STLFF) CEO Jörgen Larsson on Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
|11.08.
|Stillfront Group AB (publ) 2021 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation
|11.08.
|Stillfront Q2 Revenue SEK 1,382 Million vs. Estimate SEK 1,432 Million
|(PLX AI) - Stillfront Q2 adjusted EBIT SEK 477 million vs. estimate SEK 330 million.• Q2 net income SEK 149 million
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|STILLFRONT GROUP AB
|6,280
|0,00 %