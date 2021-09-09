F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: Roche signs definitive share purchase agreement with long-term partner TIB Molbiol to expand PCR-test portfolio in the fight against new infectious diseases

Roche to acquire the TIB Molbiol Group with the expectation to close in fourth quarter of 2021

TIB Molbiol excels in ultra-rapid assay development for emerging infectious disease, strongly demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic

The acquisition enables Roche to further expand the portfolio of currently over 45 CE-IVD assays and more than 100 research use assays on Roche's LightCycler PCR instruments



Basel, 09 September 2021 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that it has signed a definitive share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of the TIB Molbiol Group. Closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions and is expected in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The acquisition of the TIB Molbiol Group will enhance Roche's broad portfolio of molecular diagnostics solutions with a wide range of assays for infectious diseases, such as the identification of SARS-CoV-2 variants. TIB Molbiol's comprehensive portfolio of over 45 CE-IVD assays and more than 100 research use assays are already today available on Roche's large installed base of LightCycler PCR systems and MagNA Pure sample preparation systems.

The two companies have collaborated for more than 20 years to rapidly address critical healthcare needs including biological threats, such as SARS, anthrax, avian influenza virus H5N1, MERS, the novel influenza virus H1N1 swine, Ebola virus, Zika virus and most recently, SARS-CoV-2 virus and its variants. For example, in 2001 with anthrax and 2003 with SARS-CoV1, TIB Molbiol demonstrated their ability to develop PCR assays for the detection of new pathogens within days.

"With this acquisition, we can expand our offering of tests of existing pathogens and our response to emerging pathogens and potential health threats," said Thomas Schinecker, CEO Roche Diagnostics. "At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, our collaboration provided the first research-use-only SARS-CoV-2 detection test that was provided in January 2020, only days after the new coronavirus was first sequenced. Together, we can further improve patient outcomes with innovative diagnostic solutions that alleviate healthcare costs."

"We are very happy to join the Roche Group," said Olfert Landt, CEO and founder of TIB Molbiol. "We have been collaborating for two decades and have spearheaded innovation in the molecular diagnostics industry as partners. We are looking forward to contributing to the strong network of Roche Diagnostics."

About TIB Molbiol

TIB Molbiol is a biotech company that has supplied the global market with reagents for research and medical diagnostics for over 30 years. As manufacturer of custom oligonucleotides the company partnered in the development of molecular diagnostics and built a broad portfolio of diagnostic assays, in particular for inherited genetic as well as somatic mutation testing, quantitative assays for haematology and transplantation medicine. The majority of assays are used to test for infectious diseases. They are available as modular kits, enabling the creation of symptomatic panels by combining assays, including emerging pathogens. To support customers performing human genotyping, TIB Molbiol provides custom made LightSNiP assays for SNP analysis. TIB Molbiol is headquartered in Berlin (Germany) and has local representations in Australia, Colombia, Italy, Spain and the US.



About Roche

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics, as well as growing capabilities in the area of data-driven medical insights help Roche deliver truly personalised healthcare. Roche is working with partners across the healthcare sector to provide the best care for each person.

Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management. In recent years, Roche has invested in genomic profiling and real-world data partnerships and has become an industry-leading partner for medical insights.

Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the twelfth consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as one of the most sustainable companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2020 employed more than 100,000 people worldwide. In 2020, Roche invested CHF 12.2 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 58.3 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.





