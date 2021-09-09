Single ascending dose administration of CALY-002 to Healthy Volunteers successfully completed

Dr Jos G.A. Houbiers MD, PhD joins Calypso Biotech as Chief Medical Officer

Fountain Healthcare Partners join existing investors to extend Series A financing

Proceeds to accelerate development of CALY-002 for auto-immune diseases including Celiac Disease, Eosinophilic Esophagitis and Dermatology

Calypso Biotech, a leader in the development of Interleukin-15 (IL-15) targeted therapies, announces today completion of dosing of first Celiac Disease patient in the Phase 1 clinical trial of CALY-002, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody neutralizing IL-15. The ongoing clinical study of CALY-002 includes a single ascending dose in Healthy Volunteers, now successfully completed, as well as ascending dosing of cohorts of patients with Celiac Disease and Eosinophilic Esophagitis, two indications with significant unmet medical need where IL-15 plays a critical role.

The company is now expanding the senior clinical management to reflect this important transition to clinical evaluation. Dr Jos G.A. Houbiers MD, PhD joined Calypso Biotech as Chief Medical Officer on June 1st. Dr Houbiers brings to Calypso Biotech over 25 years of experience in pharmaceutical clinical development from large pharma companies and from biotech, where he has implemented medical and clinical development strategies, creative trial design and comprehensive medical safety monitoring across therapeutic areas, including immunology, urology and pain. He most recently served as Chief Medical Officer at Summit Therapeutics. Dr. Houbiers received his MD from Leiden University Medical Center and PhD (immunology) and MSc in medicine from Leiden University

Reflecting this exciting clinical progression, Calypso Biotech raised an additional €8M to the 2019 Series A round, bringing its total Series A financing to €28M from new and returning investors. Fountain HealthCare Partners joins renowned syndicate of Gilde Healthcare, Inkef Capital, Johnson Johnson Innovation JJDC, Inc. (JJDC), and the company's founding investor M Ventures. Dr. Ena Prosser from Fountain's Dublin (Ireland) office has also joined the Board of Calypso Biotech.. The additional proceeds of the Series A will be used to accelerate the development of CALY-002 in the core gastroenterology indications, further de-risk the asset, and develop a solid translational package to support the development of CALY-002 in additional auto-immune disease indications.

Alain Vicari, CEO of Calypso Biotech, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Dr Jos Houbiers to the team and to announce the extension of the Series A syndicate with Fountain Healthcare Partners. This further validates our ability to attract high-quality investors, and bodes well for our future fundraising campaign. These funds will accelerate the development of CALY-002 and bring us one step closer to propose a new treatment paradigm for auto-immune diseases to patients in need."

About Calypso Biotech BV

Calypso Biotech BV is a private biotechnology company focused on the research and development of novel biologics to address unmet medical need in immunological diseases, with a unique expertise in IL-15 biology. IL-15 controls immune pathways critically involved in disease onset and maintenance, as well as tissue destruction, in addition to its broad effect on inflammation. Calypso's approach offers significant advantages over traditional cytokine interventional therapies, and could provide for unprecedented long lasting disease-modifying effects in multiple auto-immune diseases. Calypso Biotech is a spin-off by the healthcare business of Merck KGaA and is headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, with offices and laboratories in Geneva, Switzerland. The Company raised their initial Series A funding in 2018 with Gilde Healthcare, Inkef Capital, Johnson Johnson Innovation JJDC, Inc. (JJDC), and the company's founding investor M Venture; Fountain Healthcare Partners joined this syndicate in 2021, For more information see www.calypsobiotech.com.

About Fountain Healthcare Partners

Fountain Healthcare Partners is a life science venture capital fund with offices in Dublin, and New York. Founded in 2008, Fountain is Ireland's largest dedicated life science venture capital fund with more than €300 million under management. Fountain invests in entrepreneurs and companies with disruptive technologies or products that have a clear pharmacoeconomic benefit and a defined pathway to commercialisation, value enhancement and exit. Fountain typically leads or co-leads its investments and has sourced private and public deals from start-ups, corporate spin-outs and turnaround situations. The three principals at Fountain Healthcare Partners Fund III, Manus Rogan, Aidan King and Ena Prosser brings to investees over 70 years of collective experience in the pharmaceutical industry, corporate venture capital and VC across multiple investment and market cycles. For more information www.fh-partners.com.

About Gilde Healthcare

Gilde Healthcare is a specialized European healthcare investor managing €1 billion ($1.2 billion) across two fund strategies: venture growth capital and private equity. Gilde Healthcare's venture growth capital fund invests in health tech and therapeutics. The venture growth companies are based in Europe and North America. Gilde Healthcare's private equity fund invests in profitable European lower mid-market healthcare companies with a focus on the Benelux and DACH region. The private equity fund targets healthcare providers, suppliers of medical products and service providers in the healthcare market. For more information www.gildehealthcare.com.

About INKEF Capital

INKEF Capital is an Amsterdam-based venture capital firm that focuses on long-term collaboration and active support of innovative technology companies. INKEF Capital was founded in 2010 by Dutch pension fund ABP and with €500 million under management is one of the largest venture capital funds in the Netherlands. INKEF focuses on investment opportunities in Healthcare, Technology, IT/New Media FinTech. For more information www.inkefcapital.com.

About Johnson Johnson Innovation JJDC, Inc.

Johnson Johnson Innovation JJDC, Inc. is the venture capital subsidiary of Johnson Johnson that has been investing since 1973 in the medical device, diagnostic, pharmaceutical, and consumer health areas. JJDC's goal is to create opportunities that meet the strategic needs of its operating affiliates while providing visibility to innovative emerging technology, businesses and business models. JJDC invests in companies across the continuum from early stage seed investments to advanced stages of series venture management. For more information www.jjdc.com.

About M Ventures

M Ventures is the strategic, corporate venture capital arm of Merck. Its mandate is to invest in innovative technologies and products with the potential to significantly impact the company's core business areas. From its headquarters in Amsterdam and offices in the US and Israel, M Ventures invests globally in transformational ideas driven by great entrepreneurs. M Ventures takes an active role in its portfolio companies and teams up with entrepreneurs and co-investors to translate innovation towards commercial success. M Ventures has a significant focus on early stage investing and company creation including the creation of spin-offs to leverage the company's science and technology base. For more information www.m-ventures.com.

