Startup H2X is banking on bringing automotive manufacturing back to Australia with hydrogen. After it unveiled its Warrego pickup truck last week, pv magazine Australia caught up with the company's corporate affairs specialist, Tony Blackie.From pv magazine Australia It wasn't just our readers who were interested in the recent launch of Australian startup H2X's Warrego pickup truck - the company clocked AUD 50 million ($36.8 million) of order requests within four days of its announcement - and remember, the truck doesn't even officially launch until November. The Warrego was just the first ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...