

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Public Partnerships (INPP.L) reported that its profit before tax for the six-month ended 30 June 2021 declined to 27.2 million pounds from 35.4 million pounds last year.



Profit for the period was 27.27 million pounds or 1.68 pence per share down from 35.59 million or 2.21 pence per share in the prior year.



Total income for the period declined to 43.51 million pounds from 51.55 million pounds last year.



The company declared a dividend of 3.78 pence per share for the six months to 30 June 2021. It represents 2.7% growth on the prior corresponding period.



The company reconfirmed its full-year dividend targets for 2021 and 2022 at 7.55 pence per share and 7.74 pence per share, respectively.



