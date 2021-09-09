

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Computacenter plc (CCC.L) reported that the Group's adjusted profit before tax increased by 59.4 percent and up by 61.1 percent in constant currency for the six months ended 30 June 2021. Revenues increased by 29.2 percent and were 31.4 percent higher in constant currency. The Group noted that the result has benefited from 541.9 million pounds of revenue, and 6.8 million pounds of adjusted profit before tax resulting from all acquisitions made since 1 January 2020. Excluding the impact of the acquisitions, revenues grew organically by 9.0 percent on a constant currency basis.



For the six months ended 30 June 2021, profit before tax was 115.2 million pounds compared to 72.4 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 70.7 pence compared to 45.3 pence. Adjusted profit before tax increased to 118.9 million pounds from 74.6 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share increased to 73.1 pence from 46.7 pence.



First half revenue increased to 3.18 billion pounds from 2.46 billion pounds, last year. The Group's Technology Sourcing revenue increased by 32.4 percent to 2.47 billion pounds and by 35.2 percent on a constant currency basis.



The Board declared an interim dividend of 16.9 pence per share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

COMPUTACENTER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de