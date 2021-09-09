

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's trade deficit widened in July, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The trade deficit increased to EUR 2.185 billion in July from EUR 1.324 billion in the same month last year. In June, the trade deficit was EUR 1.838 billion.



Exports rose 14.6 percent annually in July, after a 29.0 percent growth in May.



Imports gained 24.3 percent yearly in July, after a 31.1 percent rise in the previous month.



For the January to July period, the trade deficit was EUR 12.864 billion. Exports rose 24.5 percent and imports rose 25.4 percent.



