- (PLX AI) - Handelsbanken shares fell nearly 2% in early trading after Danske Bank analysts cut the stock to sell from hold.
- • Handelsbanken return on equity is likely to underperform peers as the bank is relying on net interest income and has subscale operations outside Sweden, Danske said
- • Price target SEK 98 is marginally above today's trading of around SEK 96
- • Handelsbanken should consider selling some of its international operations and distribute the proceeds to shareholders or reinvest it in its Swedish operation, Danske analysts said
