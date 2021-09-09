Head of PFW Aerospace wins Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Award

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stefan Zimmerman, CEO of PFW Aerospace, has been named in the 2021 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards.

The awards seek to identify and honour the most respected business leaders around the world, from a wide range of industries. In contrast to other business awards, which focus on companies as a whole, here the emphasis is on the people at their helm. The aim is to give worthy candidates the recognition they deserve, whilst inspiring others to achieve similar successes. Stefan Zimmerman was the outright winner in his category, being named " 'Most Innovative CEO in the Aerospace/Aviation Industry".

PFW Aerospace set out as a small commercial aviation business back in 1913 and today employs over 2000 staff at locations across Germany, UK and Turkey. Surviving two world wars, a global pandemic and huge industry changes, the company has seen huge growth and continues to go from strength to strength.

Leadership of an organisation with such an eventful history - particularly whilst in the throes of an unprecedented global pandemic - requires specialist industry expertise, commitment, passion and an ability to motivate others. Stefan Zimmermann, CEO, took over the helm at PFW Aerospace in September 2020, taking the already hugely successful company to new heights. Prior to taking up the role, Stefan had key management positions at Airbus, Rolls Royce and Collins Aerospace, so he had huge experience and knowledge to build upon.

Stefan cites one of the company's greatest strengths as its ability to be a world class player in distinct niche markets, building a rock solid track record of reliability in difficult times. Whatever happens, customers can always rely on the team to deliver a trusted, efficient service. During the COVID-19 crisis, the company has been strategically redirected to compete in a rapidly changing dynamic market environment, showing huge flexibility in its mastering of a major crisis.

Speaking to Business Worldwide Magazine, Stefan described his leadership style: "I'm not a believer in there being a set in stone golden formula, but I do consider it crucial to be authentic in everything you do or say as a senior leader. In a volatile, uncertain and dynamic environment, staying on course whilst having sufficient mental flexibility to challenge your own way of thinking is perhaps easier said than done, but being authentic and transparent will ultimately reap rewards in terms of respect from others."

Comprehensive information on the company's products, services and core technologies can be found at https://www.pfw.aero/en/

An article on the company can be found on the Business Worldwide Magazine website: https://www.bwmonline.com/2021/08/15/pfw-aerospace-securing-the-skies/

Further information on the individuals and companies which picked up titles in the CEO Awards 2021 can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/ceo-awards-winners-2021/

