PubMatic, Inc.: PubMatic Announces the Opening of New Office in Madrid

Expansion supports continued growth of digital advertising in Southern Europe and PubMatic's commitment to providing local market expertise across the globe

MADRID, Spain, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), a sell-side platform that delivers superior outcomes for digital advertising, announces the opening of a new office in Madrid as part of the company's strategic investment in high-growth markets. The Madrid office joins PubMatic's roster of established EMEA offices including Milan, London, Munich, Hamburg, Stockholm and Amsterdam.

As a global company, PubMatic has always recognised the need to ensure customers are supported by local experts. Following significant growth in the Spanish market, PubMatic has appointed two senior leaders - Miguel Fernandez-Gil, Director, Publisher Development, Southern Europe and MENA, Gadea Rodriguez Fernandez, Associate Director, Advertiser Solutions PubMatic - who will be responsible for ongoing growth and expansion.

"I'm really excited to join the PubMatic team and be part of growing the digital advertising business in the Spanish market," said Miguel Fernandez-Gil. "I truly believe that the PubMatic team provides world-class service and technology that enables advertisers and publishers to maximise revenue and future proof their businesses as digital enters a new era."

"Joining PubMatic enables me to continue to evangelise digital marketing and develop new, innovative media and audience products for local buyers," said Gadea Rodriguez Fernandez. "Some of PubMatic's biggest strengths are their local publisher and data partners, as well as its innovative approach to audience addressability with the product suite that enables brands and publishers to rethink data-driven advertising while placing consumer privacy and consent at the heart of their strategy."

Alongside the new hires, PubMatic already works with local partners including Alayans-Media, Vocento Group, and Rich Audience.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc. (Nasdaq: PUBM) delivers superior revenue to publishers by being a sell-side platform of choice for agencies and advertisers. The PubMatic platform empowers independent app developers and publishers to maximize their digital advertising monetization while enabling advertisers to increase ROI by reaching and engaging their target audiences in brand-safe, premium environments across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, PubMatic has created an efficient, global infrastructure and remains at the forefront of programmatic innovation. With a globally distributed workforce and no corporate headquarters, PubMatic operates 14 offices and eight data centers worldwide.