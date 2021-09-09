

LUTON (dpa-AFX) - easyJet plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) announced a fully underwritten rights issue to raise gross proceeds of approximately 1.2 billion pounds. easyJet believes the Rights Issue will help restore the Group's balance sheet position to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels. Also, the Board has unanimously rejected an unsolicited preliminary takeover approach. The Board noted that the indicative proposal took the form of a low premium and highly conditional all-share transaction. The potential bidder has confirmed that it is no longer considering an offer.



The company is proposing to offer approximately 66.0% of its existing issued share capital and 39.7% of the enlarged issued share capital in connection with the Rights Issue. The company is proposing to offer 31 new shares to qualifying shareholders for every 47 existing shares. The rights issue is to be made at the issue price of 410 pence per new share payable in full on acceptance by no later than 11 a.m. on 27 September 2021. The company has also agreed commitments for a new four-year senior secured revolving credit facility of $400 million.



As an update on trading, easyJet plc reported that, in August, UK domestic capacity was at 105% of 2019 levels with a load factor of 82%, whist intra-EU capacity was at 81% of 2019 levels with a load factors of 85%.



For the fourth quarter, the Group's capacity is projected to be approximately 57% of fourth quarter 2019 levels.



For the first quarter of 2022, the company currently expects to fly up to 60% of first quarter 2019 capacity.



