Fixed Income: Change of Government Bonds on the Electronic Interbank Market - Fixed Income 26/21

Thursday the 9th of September, 2021 is the last trading day for Government bonds RGKB 1062 MM, 10-year benchmark bond in the electronic market STO EIM Super Benchmarks. The first trading day of RGKB 1056 MM as 10-year benchmark bond is Friday the 10th of September, 2021. Short Name: RGKB 1056 MM ISIN: SE0004517290 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Product Management, +46 8 405 69 70, or listingoperations@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1014835