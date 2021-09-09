Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc: Nach Aldi kommt jetzt einer der größten US-Konzerne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
09.09.2021 | 10:41
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fixed Income: Change of Government Bonds on the Electronic Interbank Market - Fixed Income 26/21

Thursday the 9th of September, 2021 is the last trading day for Government
bonds RGKB 1062 MM, 10-year benchmark bond in the electronic market STO EIM
Super Benchmarks. 

The first trading day of RGKB 1056 MM as 10-year benchmark bond is Friday the
10th of September, 2021. 

Short Name: RGKB 1056 MM

ISIN: SE0004517290

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Product
Management, +46 8 405 69 70, or listingoperations@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1014835
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.