DJ AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B (JPNY) AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Sep-2021 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B

DEALING DATE: 08/09/2021

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 21457.2728

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 454346

CODE: JPNY

ISIN: LU1681039050 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPNY Sequence No.: 121816 EQS News ID: 1232287 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

