- (PLX AI) - Merck KGaA shares rose nearly 2% in morning trading after the drugmaker issued new targets for the next 4 years that were higher than expected.
- • The company aims for group sales of around EUR 25 billion in 2025, above consensus of EUR 24 billion
- • Life Science organic growth targets are 7-10%, above consensus at 6.5%
- • Healthcare targets mid-single-digit organic sales growth, with consensus at 5.5%
- • Electronics targets organic growth 3-6%, above consensus of 4%
- • Recent months have seen a significant re-rating of quality compounders in the EU pharma sector, including Merck KGaA, and momentum may continue, Bank of America said, reiterating a neutral recommendation on the stock
