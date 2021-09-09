Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc: Nach Aldi kommt jetzt einer der größten US-Konzerne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852654 ISIN: US8825081040 Ticker-Symbol: TII 
Tradegate
09.09.21
11:23 Uhr
158,82 Euro
-0,96
-0,60 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
159,24159,7813:02
159,22159,8413:02
PR Newswire
09.09.2021 | 11:10
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Growatt sets up a joint laboratory with Texas Instruments for sustainable energy applications

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiming to promote sustainable energy applications, Growatt, a global leading inverter supplier, has set up a joint laboratory with global semiconductor company Texas Instruments (TI) in the city of Shenzhen, China.

Growatt sets up a joint laboratory with Texas Instruments for sustainable energy applications

The joint laboratory aims to support Growatt to use TI's advanced semiconductor technologies and products to achieve an optimized photovoltaic (PV) energy storage solution. By leveraging TI's products and support, R&D engineers from Growatt plan to bring new upgrades and innovations in the energy efficiency, functional safety and intelligent solutions of inverter applications. .

For the newly established joint laboratory, TI will recommend products and solutions and provide development tools and resources to help facilitate research and development in sustainable energy applications.

"Establishing a joint lab with TI will enable us to develop intelligent, powerful and reliable solar inverters and storage batteries that can reshape the future of energy," said David Ding, Growatt President and CEO. "Leveraging the cutting-edge semiconductor technologies of TI, Growatt will be able to accelerate the advancements of solar PV and energy storage technologies to help our communities to achieve their carbon-neutral goals."

"Supporting innovation for new infrastructure areas such as energy innovation in industrial systems is a key initiative for TI," said Ryan Wang, General Manager of TI Shenzhen Office. "This collaboration can help accelerate designers' implementation of TI's innovative technology into new PV energy storage applications."

With solar being an affordable source of energy generation, and battery storage cost continuously dropping, the establishment of a joint lab between Growatt and TI can help take clean energy technologies to the next level and deliver advanced, smart and powerful energy solutions.

Contact: Whiskey Lu, whiskey.lu@growatt.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1611890/Growatt_TI_Joint_Lab.jpg

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.