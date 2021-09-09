Anzeige
WKN: 894565 ISIN: GB0000536739 
Tradegate
09.09.21
10:22 Uhr
67,02 Euro
-0,46
-0,68 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
67,3067,9612:51
09.09.2021
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Notice of Results

London, September 9

Ashtead Group plc

9thSeptember 2021

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Announcement of Q1 Results

Ashtead Group plc announces that its first quarter results for the period ended 31stJuly 2021 will be announced on 16thSeptember 2021.

A live webcast of the analyst and investor presentation will be broadcast from 10.00am in the morning via the investor centre on the Company's website.

Further enquiries:

Ashtead Group plc
Will Shaw - 0207 726 9700

Maitland
James McFarlane - 0207 379 5151

