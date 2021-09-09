TGS Share Repurchase

Oslo, Norway (09 September 2021) - On period from 02 September 2021 to 08 September 2021, TGS ASA (TGS) purchased 95,705 own shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 94.5578 per share. Following the purchase TGS holds 958,095 own shares, representing 0.817% of the total outstanding shares.

The shares were purchased in connection with the share repurchase announced on 11 February 2021.

Overview of transactions Date Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price per day (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 2-Sep-21 15,705 95.9793 1,507,355 3-Sep-21 20,000 95.9669 1,919,338 6-Sep-21 20,000 94.6471 1,892,942 7-Sep-21 20,000 93.6871 1,873,742 8-Sep-21 20,000 92.8141 1,856,282 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the program (accumulated) 797,290 112.9015 90,015,199 Accumulated under the buy-back program 892,995 110.9355 99,064,858 The issuer's holding of own shares: Following the completion of the above transactions, TGS owns a total of 958,095 own shares, corresponding to 0.817% of TGS' share capital. Appendix: An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

About TGS

TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

