Achieve Life Sciences, Inc.: Achieve Life Sciences to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

SEATTLE, WA and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company committed to the global development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction, today announced that John Bencich, Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences.

Mr. Bencich will present a virtual corporate overview at the HC Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference. The presentation will be available on-demand starting at 7:00 AM ET on Monday, September 13, 2021.

Additionally, Achieve will be participating in the Lake Street Capital Markets' 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference on September 14-15, 2021. Management will be hosting virtual one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference. To receive additional information, request an invitation, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Lake Street Representative.

Additional information about the upcoming events can be accessed by visiting http://ir.achievelifesciences.com/events-and-webcasts.

About Achieve and Cytisinicline

Tobacco use is currently the leading cause of preventable death that is responsible for more than eight million deaths worldwide, and nearly half a million deaths in the U.S. annually.[1][2] More than 87% of lung cancer deaths, 61% of all pulmonary disease deaths, and 32% of all deaths from coronary heart disease are attributable to smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke.2 Achieve's focus is to address the global smoking health and nicotine addiction epidemic through the development and commercialization of cytisinicline.

Cytisinicline is a plant-based alkaloid with a high binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. It is believed to aid in smoking cessation by interacting with nicotine receptors in the brain by reducing the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms and by reducing the reward and satisfaction associated with smoking.

Achieve recently announced completion of enrollment in the Phase 3 ORCA-2 clinical trial, evaluating cytisinicline as a treatment for combustible cigarette cessation. Topline results from the ORCA-2 trial are expected in the first half of 2022. For more information on Achieve Life Sciences and cytisinicline please visit www.achievelifesciences.com.

References

1 World Health Organization. WHO Report on the Global Tobacco Epidemic, 2019. Geneva: World Health Organization, 2017.

2 U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The Health Consequences of Smoking - 50 Years of Progress. A Report of the Surgeon General, 2014.

