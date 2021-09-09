The Latin American country may see unprecedented growth for PV systems not exceeding 5 MW in size during this decade, according to Brazil's state-run Empresa de Pesquisa Energetica (EPE) agency. New rules now under discussion in the parliament may further boost this market segment and lead, eventually, to another 30 GW of installed solar power.From pv magazine Latam Brazil may reach an installed PV capacity of 26 GW for distributed generation PV systems - which in the country includes all installations not exceeding 5 MW in size under the net metering regime - by the end of this decade. This ...

