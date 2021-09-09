Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.09.2021
Ad-hoc: Nach Aldi kommt jetzt einer der größten US-Konzerne
PR Newswire
09.09.2021 | 12:04
QS Quacquarelli Symonds: QS Global MBA & Business Masters 2022

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global business school analysts, released their annual suite of rankings identifying the world's premier study destinations for aspiring future business leaders. The evaluation comprises the QS World University Rankings: Global Full-Time MBA, and a series of specialized high-demand Business Masters Rankings, providing insight to those wishing to undertake a course of study in a career-enhancing qualification in high demand among employers. Stanford GSB is named the world's number-one MBA while Harvard Business School rises from 4th to joint-second, shared with The Wharton School.

QS World University Rankings Logo

QS Global Full-Time MBA Top-20



2022

2021

Stanford GSB

USA

1

1

Harvard Business School

USA

2=

4

Penn (Wharton)

USA

2=

2

HEC Paris

France

4

5

MIT (Sloan)

USA

5

3

London Business School

UK

6

7

INSEAD

France

7=

6

IE Business School

Spain

7=

9

Columbia Business School

USA

9

8

IESE Business School

Spain

10

11=

UC Berkeley (Haas)

USA

11

10

Chicago (Booth)

USA

12

11=

Oxford (Said)

UK

13=

16

Esade Business School

Spain

13=

13

UCLA (Anderson)

USA

15

15

Northwestern (Kellogg)

USA

16

14

Cambridge (Judge)

UK

17

17=

Yale School of Management

USA

18

17=

NYU (Stern)

USA

19

19

Michigan (Ross)

USA

20

20

© QS Quacquarelli Symonds 2004-2021 www.TopMBA.com

  • Continental Europe's best MBA program is offered by HEC Paris (4th, up from 5th).
  • The UK's #1 MBA provider remains London Business School (6th, up from 7th).
  • Spain's IE Business School rises from 9th to joint-7th and is joined in the top-ten by IESE Business School (10th, up from 11th).
  • Melbourne Business School (26th, no change) offers Asia-Pacific's best full-time MBA.
  • Only two Asian full-time MBA are among top-30. National University of Singapore places 28th followed by compatriot Nanyang Technological University (29th).

QS offers five tables in the QS Business Masters Rankings portfolio:

  • Masters in Business Analytics, led by MIT-Sloan Business School
  • Masters in Finance, for which the Oxford-Saïd retains its global ascendency.
  • Masters in Management, topped by HEC Paris
  • Masters in Marketing, also led by HEC Paris.
  • Masters in Supply Chain Management, led by the Center for Transportation & Logistics at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Each of the Business Masters Rankings is compiled according to program performance in five key metrics: Employability, Entrepreneurship and Alumni Outcomes, Return on Investment, Thought Leadership, and Class & Faculty Diversity. (Methodology)
The full suite of rankings can be found at www.TopUniversities.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1503777/QS_World_University_Rankings_Logo.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
