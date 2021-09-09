Institutional Investor News: Institutional Investor Launches 2021 Developed Europe, 2021 Developed Europe Small & Midcap and 2021 Emerging EMEA Executive Team Rankings

11 listed companies across Developed Europe, four in SMID and six in Emerging EMEA, came first in at least four categories in their sectors

LONDON, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Institutional Investor Research (II Research) surveys are the leading provider of independent performance validation and market sentiment across 8 global capital markets. Executive Team surveys are an independent platform for investment and sell-side professionals to evaluate credibility, communication, financial stewardship and capital allocation of corporate leadership, as well as IR effectiveness across multiple activities. The results from the survey, an in-depth capability and benchmark analysis, capture the sentiment and trust level of stakeholders in their equity assets.



With nearly 2,000 Investment professionals contributing to the surveys, participation from the buy and sell-side increased by 30% and 13% for the Developed Europe survey and the Emerging EMEA survey respectively.

Survey participation and market feedback increased as Corporates ramp up investor engagement to nurture stakeholder relationships in response to market uncertainty, where access to the IR and Executive teams was critical.

1,031 companies and 2,259 individuals were nominated across 31 sectors across Europe.

11 companies clinched a clean sweep first place in the combined rankings in four of the six categories for Best CEO, Best CFO, Best Investor Relations Professional, Best IR Company, Best Analyst/Investor Event and Best ESG Metrics in their respective sectors:

Airbus (France, Aerospace & Defense); Amplifon (Italy, Medical Technologies & Services); AngloAmerican (United Kingdom, Metals & Mining); ASMLHolding (Netherlands, Technology/Hardware); AstraZeneca (United Kingdom, Pharmaceuticals); CellnexTelecom (Spain, Telecommunications Services); IntesaSanpaolo (Italy, Banks); L'Oreal (France, Household & Personal Care Products); Nestlé (Switzerland, Food Producers); PosteItaliane (Italy, Specialty & Other Finance) and Vonovia (Germany, Property).

Nearly 700 companies and over 1,100 individuals were nominated across 29 sectors.

Four companies clinched a clean sweep first place in the combined rankings in four of the six aforementioned categories:

Amplifon (Italy, Medical Technologies & Services); Bankinter (Spain, Banks); CIEAutomotive (Spain, Autos & Auto Parts) and Nexans (France, Capital Goods).

351 companies and 552 individuals were nominated across 11 sectors.

Six companies clinched a clean sweep first place in the combined rankings in four categories for Best CEO, Best CFO, Best Investor Relations Professional, Best IR Company, Best Analyst/Investor Event and Best ESG Metrics in their respective sectors:

MLPSaglikHizmetleri (Turkey, Health Care & Pharmaceuticals);NLMK (Russia, Metals & Mining); Rosneft (Russia, Oil & Gas); TCSGroupHolding (Russia, Financials); X5RetailGroup (Russia, Consumer) and Yandex (Russia, Technology, Media & Telecommunications).

German,RussianandTurkish companies continue to lead in IR practices achieving the highest number of Honoured and Most Honoured Companies in their respective survey.

ESGevaluation: As greater efforts are being made to provide transparency on the path to sustainable growth, this year, Investment professionals evaluated Corporates on their ESG corporate strategy, their ESG engagement and ESG metrics. Investment professionals are keen for companies to take an inside- out approach to ESG, not consider it an add-on, but as an integral part of their corporate strategy.

Newcomers to the Developed Europe Survey include HelloFresh, a German meal-kit company, which has only been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since its IPO in November 2017 and will shortly join the DAX. In February 2020, the Dutch company Takeaway.com merged with British food delivery service Just Eat to create Just Eat Takeaway.com, joining the FTSE 100 and new to the survey also. French company AccorHotels have achieved a high number of published positions in the survey, despite the pressures on the sector in the pandemic.

Several companies moved up the leader's board in the Emerging EMEA survey with PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna (Poland), NLMK (Russia) and Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi (Turkey) all increasing on their 2020 positions.

