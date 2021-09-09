Anzeige
09.09.2021
BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Interim Dividend

PR Newswire

London, September 9

To: Company Announcements

Date:9 September 2020

Company: BMO Real Estate Investments Limited

LEI: 231801XRCB89W6XTR23

Subject: Interim Dividend

Interim Dividend

The Company today announces a quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ending 30 June 2021 at an increased rate 1.0 pence per share. This is a 17.6 per cent increase on the previous quarterly interim dividend of 0.85 pence per share and is a reflection of the level of rental collection for the past twelve months which is at 97 per cent. This dividend will be a property income distribution.

The key dates for this interim dividend are as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date -16 September 2021

Record Date -17 September 2021

Payment Date -30 September 2021

Important information

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administrations Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745403

