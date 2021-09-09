Snipp Interactive Inc.: Snipp Interactive Reports USD $600,000+ in New Contract Signings and Announces Its First Contract in The Utility Space with One Of The Largest Hydro & Power Authorities in Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp", the "Company") (TSX-V:SPN; OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce it has recently secured over USD $600,000+ in contract signings for the Company's SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention and Engagement) Platform.

The first contract is a six-month pilot program with a leading Hydro and Power utility that supplies electricity to over 4MM Canadians. The client is a Crown Corporation and represents the first time Snipp has directly signed a contract with a Crown Corporation in Canada of this magnitude. The value of the pilot contract is approximately USD $296,000. The SnippCARE platform will be used to provide the utility's customers with cash rebates for implementing energy efficient measures in the lighting and appliance segments. Successful digital adoption by customers will potentially lead to longer term and deeper implementations of the SnippCARE Platform across other product segments to drive energy efficiency.

Another key contract recently signed for approximately $315,000 is with an existing Fortune 500 client of Snipp. The client's pet food division has run promotions over the last two years on the SnippCARE platform and the client has commented that "this is the most successful program we have ever run in our history." The program will relaunch in December and run for four months in the US and Canadian markets. The client leverages the wealth of first party purchase data captured and analyzed by the SnippCARE Platform from this program to not only feed its overall business planning at a strategic level but also to tactically drive retailer satisfaction and customer market share.

"We continue to expand into new applications and industries with our SnippCARE Platform while at the same time expanding and building on the value the SnippCARE Platform provides to our existing clients. The richness of the first party data that is not only generated but also captured and analyzed by the SnippCARE Platform provides unparallel value to our clients that allows us to get increasingly embedded in our clients' processes and systems leading to opportunities for us to be rolled out across different products and categories, multiple business units and in diverse geographies over time." said Atul Sabharwal, Founder & CEO. "This deep entrenchment is now being evidenced in our growth and we fully expect our third quarter revenue to follow in the foot steps of our recently announced second quarter results and grow over fifty percent year on year."

About Snipp:

Snipp is a global loyalty and promotions company with a singular focus: to develop disruptive engagement platforms that generate insights and drive sales. Our solutions include shopper marketing promotions, loyalty, rewards, rebates and data analytics, all of which are seamlessly integrated to provide a one-stop marketing technology platform. We also provide the services and expertise to design, execute and promote client programs. SnippCheck, our receipt processing engine, is the market leader for receipt-based purchase validation; SnippLoyalty is the only unified loyalty solution in the market for CPG brands. Snipp has powered hundreds of programs for Fortune 1000 brands and world-class agencies and partners.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. The company is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange (TSX-V) in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

