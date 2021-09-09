

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines is bringing live TV football experience to its customers starting Thursday, September 9. During the football season, the customers traveling on any of American's domestic narrowbody aircraft will have free access to live sports and news networks 24/7 for every game day.



The move is aimed to attract more travelers to the airline, which sees weak capacity and revenues in its current trading, compared to pre-pandemic 2019.



With the latest offering, the airline expects college and professional football fans to be able to follow the game despite being on flight.



American claims to be providing the fastest Wi-Fi on more aircraft than any other carrier, and customers can access inflight entertainment on their personal device and connect to the 'AA-Inflight' signal. Once connected, customers will be redirected to aainflight.com, American's Wi-Fi and entertainment portal.



The company noted that it was the first to offer free music streaming and a Lifestyle inflight entertainment channel that includes e-learning tools such as Rosetta Stone and Skillshare.



The members of the AAdvantage loyalty program can enjoy exclusive promotions and earn miles both in flight and on the ground doing everyday things, like celebration throughout football season.



The various ways to earn miles or redeem them this season and beyond include shopping for tailgate and sports gear from popular stores like Fanatics, Bass Pro Shops and Dick's Sporting Goods; scoring tickets through Vivid Seats Currently; and order carryout from selected restaurants.



If the customer is traveling to the big game now until October 31, they can earn miles on the way and when they arrive.



American added that it brought in a professional football legend to create a social media video to help bring life to an inflight entertainment brainstorm.



In July, while reporting a profit in its second quarter compared to last year's hefty loss, American said it expects its third-quarter total revenue to be down approximately 20 percent from the pre-pandemic 2019, and capacity to be down around 15 percent to 20 percent compared to that of 2019.



American recently has said it would not serve alcohol in the main cabin of its flights until January 18 next year, which is when the U.S mandate on masks in public transportation will expire.



