Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc: Nach Aldi kommt jetzt einer der größten US-Konzerne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 865985 ISIN: US0378331005 Ticker-Symbol: APC 
Tradegate
09.09.21
13:48 Uhr
131,08 Euro
-0,16
-0,12 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
APPLE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APPLE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
131,02131,1013:49
131,02131,0813:48
ACCESSWIRE
09.09.2021 | 13:32
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ePlay Digital Inc: ePlay Announces Klocked Public Beta Release on Apple App Store

Klocked Augmented Reality Fitness App Now Available

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / ePlay Digital Inc. (CSE:EPY)(OTC PINK:EPYFF)(FSE:2NY2) (the "Company") today announced that Klocked Fitness App and the Klocked Sportsnet are now available to the public. Recently the company announced Klocked World - a virtual sports world in augmented reality. The Klocked App, Sportsnet, and World are all now available in public beta for testing. Official launch announcements and events for Klocked Fitness, Sportsnet, and World to follow.

"Klocked allows users to train, run with friends, and race no matter where they are," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. "Thousands of workouts have been tracked and we look forward to launching official events with brands and race organizers."

Klocked Sportsnet allows spectators to view live and on-demand races, group runs, with more sports and eSports events to follow.

ePlay also announces that it has passed 300,000 downloads of its Howie's Games and Big Shot app in 5 months and remains on track for well over 1 million downloads with the public beta release of Klocked. Fan Freak App Store release advanced on September 8, 2021 with Apple resolving legacy App ID conflict that has held up release since August 12.

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new augmented reality running app, Klocked.me, flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.com. ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary Mobovivo eSports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile eSports streaming.

ePlay Released Games

Howie Go Viral - iOS / Android

Outbreak ES - iOS

Outbreak Unlimited - iOS / Android

SwishAR ES - iOS

SwishAR - iOS / Android

Big Shot Basketball - iOS / Android

Big Swish - iOS

Big Shot Swish ES - iOS

Klocked Augmented Reality Fitness App - Klocked.me

Sign up for early access to Fan Freak Sports App

Further Information

Further details are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's profile on the CSE's website at www.thecse.com/

For further media information, or to set up an interview, please contact:

ePlay Digital Inc.
(310) 684-3857?
E-mail: info@eplaydigital.com
Website: www.eplaydigital.com

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE): Symbol EPY

Deutsche Boerse Xetra - Frankfurt Stock Exchange: Symbol 2NY2; WKN: A2AN4D; ISIN CA26885W1041

SOURCE: ePlay Digital Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663262/ePlay-Announces-Klocked-Public-Beta-Release-on-Apple-App-Store

APPLE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.