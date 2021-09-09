(PLX AI) - Marshall Wace now holds a short position at 0.62% in shares issued by Bavarian Nordic, up from 0.52% previously.
|Bavarian Nordic Short Position Increased By Marshall Wace
|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Bavarian Nordic A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employees' exercise of warrants
|The share capital of Bavarian Nordic A/S will be increased on Nasdaq
Copenhagen. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will
take effect as per 10 September 2021 in the ISIN below....
|Capital Increase in Bavarian Nordic A/S as a Result of Employee Warrant Exercise
|GSK, J&J and Pfizer vie for $10B RSV vaccine market, with Bavarian Nordic and Moderna hot on their trail
|Bavarian Nordic Short Position Initiated By Marshall Wace
|(PLX AI) - Marshall Wace now holds a short position at 0.52% in shares issued by Bavarian Nordic.
