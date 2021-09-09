

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) on Thursday said it received marketing authorization in U.K. for its atopic dermatitis drug, Cibinqo.



Cibinqo (abrocitinib), a Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitor, has been authorized by UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in adults and adolescents aged 12 years and over, who are candidates for systemic therapy.



Atopic dermatitis is a chronic skin condition characterized by dry, itchy skin.



Regulatory applications for abrocitinib have been submitted to countries around the world for review, including the United States, Australia, Japan, and the European Union, Pfizer said.



