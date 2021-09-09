Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2021) - Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company with clinical operations developing and delivering psychedelic medicines to better treat addiction, announced today that Anthony Tennyson, Chief Executive Officer, will present in the upcoming H. C. Wainwright conference.

Anthony Tennyson's, Chief Executive Officer of Awakn Life Sciences, corporate presentation will be available on-demand starting Monday, September 13th at 7:00 a.m. ET. To attend please register here.

For more information regarding the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Awakn's management team, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or KCSA Strategic Communications at Awakn@KCSA.com directly.

About Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Awakn Life Sciences is a biotechnology company with clinical operations, researching, developing, and delivering psychedelic medicine to better treat addiction. Awakn's team consists of world leading chemists, scientists, psychiatrists, and psychologists who are developing and advancing the next generation of psychedelic drugs, therapies, and enabling technologies to treat Addiction. Awakn will also deliver evidence backed psychedelic therapies for Addiction in clinics in the UK and Europe and through licencing partnerships globally.

www.awaknlifesciences.com | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

Investor Enquiries:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto / Tim Regan

Phone: +1 (212) 896-1254

Awakn@KCSA.com

Media Enquiries:



America and Canada: KCSA Strategic Communications

Anne Donohoe

Adonohoe@KCSA.com

Rest of world: ROAD Communications

Paul Jarman / Anna Ramsey

Awakn@roadcommunications.co.uk

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/95893