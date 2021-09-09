

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The European Central Bank will deliver its interest rate decision at 7:45 am ET Thursday. The ECB is expected to hold its main refi rate at a record low zero percent and the deposit rate at -0.50 percent.



Ahead of the announcement, the euro held steady against its major opponents.



The euro was worth 1.1831 against the greenback, 130.05 against the yen, 0.8564 against the pound and 1.0876 against the franc as of 7:40 am ET.



