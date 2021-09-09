Martin Brings Nearly 25 Years of Experience in Advertising and Client Services

Hudson MX, an advertising technology business providing media buying and media accounting solutions globally through a cloud-based SaaS platform, announced today that Charlotte Martin has joined the company as its Global Head of Customer Support. Martin, who brings nearly 25 years experience in client services, will be based in London, UK. This addition marks the latest step in the company's rapid expansion of its global customer support organization.

Hudson MX CEO JT Batson said, "As Hudson MX continues to grow its global support organization, I can think of no one better than Charlotte to lead our effort. The 24-hour demands of the global advertising business means we have to provide support that spans the globe and follows the sun. That's why we have turned to experienced leaders like Charlotte, and continue to place a premium on our ability to deliver for our clients."

Martin comes to Hudson MX after spending the last 22 years at MediaOcean where she was the Vice President of Business Operations. Having always worked in client services, Charlotte is passionate about delivering exceptional client experiences with extensive knowledge of Digital Strategy, Mobile Advertising, Analytical Skills, Advertising and Integrated Marketing. Hudson MX now has seven senior team members based in the United Kingdom.

Hudson MX has become a beacon attracting top talent in the advertising and technology space. Within the last year, Hudson MX tapped Sarah Lawson Johnson to be Executive Vice President, and Managing Director for Agency Partnership EMEA. Earlier this year, Lucas Cridland joined MediaLink, a longtime Hudson MX strategic partner, as Managing Director of Hudson Bridge, a new practice aimed at supporting agency transformations to the cloud. Early this month, Hudson MX announced several new hires on its fast growing commercial team.

About Hudson MX:

Hudson MX provides media buying and media accounting solutions globally through a cloud-based SaaS platform. Founded in 2016 with a mission to bring the technology underpinning the advertising ecosystem into the 21st Century, Hudson MX has created the first modern, connected media buying and accounting solution flexible enough to meet any current and future needs. The Company rapidly expanded its AgencyCloud API suite for vendors and sellers and configured its core platform, initially proven in the local broadcast ecosystem, to all media types and users. Its flagship BuyerAssist solution, available for all digital and traditional media types, has been used to process billions of dollars of media buys for 27 leading agencies in all 210 U.S. markets, servicing over 200 national advertisers. Hudson MX continues to expand its team of 400 people, including 300 engineers, by recruiting the best and brightest for its New York and Atlanta dual headquarters. Learn more about Hudson MX at http://www.hudsonmx.com, LinkedIn and Twitter (@HudsonMXinc).

