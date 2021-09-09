Former Seagate CEO to Bring Wealth of Experience and Proven Success to Everseen

Everseen, the leader in Visual AI, announced today that Stephen "Steve" Luczo, Managing Partner of Crosspoint Capital Partners, will join the company's Board of Directors. Everseen, backed by Crosspoint Capital Partners, is a visual artificial intelligence pioneer whose computer vision platform optimizes critical business processes in the retail sector by providing end-to-end visibility across all areas of a store.

Luczo, who has had a long career leading successful technology companies, brings over two decades of experience to Everseen's Board. Luczo served as CEO of Seagate from 1998 to 2004 and 2009 to 2017 and was chairman of the board from 2002-2020. He is known particularly for taking Seagate private in 2000, representing one of the most successful technology leverage buyouts in history.

"Steve is an accomplished leader who brings a wealth of expertise in business strategy that will be invaluable to Everseen," said Alan O'Herlihy, founder and CEO of Everseen. "We are excited to welcome him to the Board, as his deep-sector knowledge and success in the technology industry will make a strong addition to our team as we continue to grow and navigate an evolving AI landscape."

Luczo's leadership has been recognized by the Harvard Business Review, which named Luczo to its list of the 100 best performing CEOs in the world for four consecutive years, from 2014-2017. Prior to joining Seagate as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, Luczo worked as Senior Managing Director of the Global Technology Group of Bear, Stearns Co. Inc.

"I am thrilled to be joining Everseen's Board and to work with the broader team to expand its impact beyond retail and into the fabric of every other business sector," said Steve Luczo, Managing Partner of Crosspoint Capital Partners. "Everseen's technology is perfectly positioned to meet the needs of the future and will undoubtedly be ubiquitous in the coming years. I'm looking forward to working with a company that's at the forefront of changing the way business is done for the better."

Vivek Mani, Managing Director of Crosspoint, will also be joining Everseen's Board of Directors as an Observer. The appointments of Luczo and Mani to the Everseen Board coincide with Crosspoint Capital Partners' recent investment, of an undisclosed amount, in Everseen.

About Everseen

The world's leading retailers trust and rely on Everseen's Visual AI solutions to improve their bottom line by minimizing shrink, streamlining operations, and helping to deliver a better customer experience. Whether it's at checkout lanes, in aisles, at the receiving door, or further into the supply chain, Everseen helps retailers see what's happening by processing 175 years of video daily and in real-time, while monitoring 175 million products per day. Everseen has grown 5,227% in the past 4 years alone, winning the Deloitte Fast 50 in Ireland in 2020. As technology innovators, Everseen's best-in-class AI and computer vision deliver unmatched value at global scale. For more information visit: www.everseen.com.

About Crosspoint Capital Partners

Crosspoint Capital Partners is a private equity investment firm focused on the cybersecurity, privacy and infrastructure software markets. Crosspoint has assembled a group of highly successful operators, investors and sector experts to partner with foundational technology companies and drive differentiated returns. Crosspoint has offices in Menlo Park, CA and Boston, MA. For more information visit: www.crosspointcapital.com.

