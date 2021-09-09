Motagon Cannabis, a subsidiary of international pharma company HEATON Group a.s., brings GG4 (Gorilla Glue 4), a high-THC medical cannabis flower, to patients in Czechia.

Prague, Czechia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2021) - Motagon Cannabis ("Motagon"), a subsidiary of international pharmaceutical company HEATON Group a.s. ("Heaton"), successfully completed its import of medical cannabis flower to Prague, Czechia, after receiving approval from Czechia's State Institute for Drug Control (SUKL) and the Ministry of Health.

Motagon received its high-THC GG4 (Gorilla Glue 4) dried flower at its EU-GMP facility located in the heart of Prague. "This is a momentous occasion for Motagon, the HEATON Group and Czechia's patient population suffering from issues such as chronic pain, sleep disorders and anxiety" said Jaromír Fric, Jr, the Executive Director of Heaton and Chairman of Motagon. "With Heaton's existing facilities, experienced pharmaceutical sales team and international distribution infrastructure, this supports our mission of placing innovative cannabinoid-based medicines in the hands of patients who need them most" added Jaromír. Heaton was founded by Jaromír's father in 2002 and sells its prescription pharmaceutical and medical devices in more than 20 countries around the world.





Motagon's Gorilla Glue (GG4) medical cannabis flower for patients in Czechia

Europe is a unique medical cannabis frontier with immense potential, and big advantages for existing companies having operating experience in Europe's national-level pharma and regulatory framework. "Medical Cannabis is an important player in the emerging evidence-based personalised health market. In practice, selling cannabis-based products in Europe requires inherent pharmaceutical capabilities with the caveat of a narcotics classification" said Jan Mehner, Motagon's new CEO. "Motagon has the infrastructure and medical expertise to supply and promote innovative and efficacious cannabis products throughout the EU".

Motagon's product selection and positioning is in-part driven by artificial intelligence (AI) technology, exploiting access to large real-world datasets of patient reviews, and deriving insights on cannabis strain performance. "We have been working with KOMAND Consulting and applying their AI technology, SALIENT iQ, to gain a deeper understanding of the effects of over 3000 cannabis strains on medical indications" says Jan. Scientific research on cannabis is still in its infancy and SALIENT iQ helps fill knowledge gaps in a more efficient and comprehensive manner than competitors. "Our objective is to help Motagon transfer knowledge and products from North America to the European market" says Toronto-based Nasos Makriyiannis, the founder and managing partner of KOMAND Consulting.

About Motagon Cannabis

Motagon is the cannabis subsidiary of international Czech pharmaceutical company, HEATON Group, and a joint venture with Jelinda (Germany) and KOMAND Consulting (Canada). Motagon excellence is predicated on three facets:

North American cannabis expertise via KOMAND Consulting in Toronto.

EU-wide healthcare business development excellence via Jelinda in Hamburg.

Established international pharmaceutical sales and marketing capabilities via Heaton in Prague and through subsidiaries in several EU member states.

With team members located in North America, Motagon brings cutting edge products and expertise from the United States and Canada, two of the world's most developed Cannabis markets, to the European continent. Motagon uses proprietary AI technologies to process large amounts of real-world data and help physicians make informed decisions that best serve their patients and improve health outcomes.

