Cuentas, Inc.: Cuentas Inc Names Carol Pepper as Member of the Board of Directors

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Cuentas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)(NASDAQ:CUENW) ('Cuentas'), a leading fintech provider of mobile banking, digital wallet and payment solutions serving Hispanic and Latino communities today named Carol Pepper as Member of the Board of Directors.

Carol is celebrating 20 years as the owner of the top Female-Owned Wealth Advisory Boutique, Pepper International. She is a Member of the Advisory Committee of the United Nations Capital Development Fund. Carol was named a Power Woman North America by Citywealth in 2019. Pepper International was named Boutique Firm of the Year by STEP in 2017. Carol was named one of the Top 50 CEOs in Wealth Management in 2017. She was also nominated for three Private Asset Management Awards in 2017. She was named one of the 50 Most Influential Women in Private Wealth in 2016 and 2015. She is a global thought leader in the Family Office industry and in Social Impact Investing.

Carol is CEO & Founder of Pepper International and acts as a Chief Investment Officer and Consultant to select single family offices. Carol manages money for some of the wealthiest families in the world with a focus on Social Impact Investing. Prior to forming her own company, she had a career as a Senior Private Banker for JP Morgan, Citibank and Credit Suisse and was a Senior Portfolio Manager at the Rockefeller Family Office where she managed over a billion dollars for individuals, trusts and foundations.

Carol earned her MBA from Columbia University and graduated cum laude from Bryn Mawr College where she earned a BA in Philosophy with a minor in Russian Language.

She regularly speaks at conferences, in the press and on business television, including CNBC, Fox Business and Bloomberg TV. Carol is the bestselling co-author of The Seven Pearls of Financial Wisdom: A Woman's Guide to Enjoying Wealth and Power.

"Cuentas is very fortunate to have Carol Pepper as our newest Board Member as she brings a lifetime of professional experience in social impact, international finance and investing to our firm. Her knowledge will benefit us as we expand the ways in which serve our clients, who strive to improve their financial lives every day," said Arik Maimon, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of the Board. "Carol's expertise in working with international families with complex issues in multiple jurisdictions will fit in very well to our current and long term strategies." added Maimon.

"Carol's multi-faceted experience and forward-looking ideas will bring new, powerful guidance to improve Cuentas' future possibilities." said Michael De Prado, Co-Founder and Executive Vice Chairman of the Board.

ABOUT CUENTAS

Cuentas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)(NASDAQ:CUENW) is a fintech e-banking and e-commerce service provider with proprietary technology aimed at providing solutions for the underbanked and un-banked Hispanic and Latino population. Its services include, but are not limited to, mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, ACH and mobile deposits, cash remittance, peer to peer money transferring, and providing access to bank accounts for customers who previously could not obtain bank accounts. The proprietary Cuentas General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) Card provides holders with a digital wallet, discounts for purchases at major physical and online retailers, rewards, and the ability to purchase digital content. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of www.cuentas.com

